Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 123,306 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 17,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 311.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT opened at $43.99 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

