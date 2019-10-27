Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSX. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 646,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

