$0.03 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 3,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Materialise has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 10,399.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,105 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 395,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 57,804 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

