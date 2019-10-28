-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 284,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,963. The firm has a market cap of $621.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

