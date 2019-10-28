$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Gentex posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $329,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $741,295.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,954 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Gentex by 30.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 33,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 224,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 1,542,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,658. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

