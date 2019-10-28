$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oportun Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.54. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oportun Financial.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $16.99 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

In related news, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00. Also, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

