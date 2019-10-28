$0.85 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 850,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,827. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

