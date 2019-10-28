01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Trading Down 17.3%

01 Communique Laboratory Inc (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)’s share price fell 17.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)

01 Communique Laboratory Inc develops and markets communications software primarily in the United States, Japan, and Canada. The company markets its solutions under the I'm InTouch, I'm OnCall, and I'm InTouch Meeting product lines. Its I'm InTouch is a remote desktop connection software that allows users to access their computer through any device on the Internet.

