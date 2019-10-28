$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $996.95 million, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

