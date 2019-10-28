$1.90 EPS Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.82.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,412,638 shares of company stock valued at $813,554,295. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54. Facebook has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

