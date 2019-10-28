1 North Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.3% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 1 North Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,331. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.