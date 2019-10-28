1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $776,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.67. 75,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.