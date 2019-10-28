1 North Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,440.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $27.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,292.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,224.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,175.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

