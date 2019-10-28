$11.28 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $11.45 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $45.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 billion to $45.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

