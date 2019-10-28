$14.96 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $14.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.78 million to $76.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.99 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $16.43 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $916.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 103,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.