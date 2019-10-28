14,300 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 6.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $23.79 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

