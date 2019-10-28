15,743 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. 73,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

