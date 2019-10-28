1,605 Shares in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VREX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

