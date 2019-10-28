180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Financial Comparison

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15%

Volatility and Risk

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 180 Degree Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 36.86 -$16.36 million N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.64 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.74

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. 180 Degree Capital does not pay a dividend. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats 180 Degree Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies. The firm is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies, with the view that the result of constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of the investee companies. It also seeks active engagement with management of the investee companies and prefers to take a board seat. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

