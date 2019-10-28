18,610 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.73 on Monday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

