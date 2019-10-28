20,000 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $8,860,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

