2,320 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 3,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 115.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $62,014.14. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

