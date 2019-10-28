$240.18 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $240.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the lowest is $239.09 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $229.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $952.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.07 million to $955.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.65 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $239.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $72,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $39.32 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

