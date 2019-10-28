2,500 Shares in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 531,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 352,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 474.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,030 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Precision BioSciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.39 on Monday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

