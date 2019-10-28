$297.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $297.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.53 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $265.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $3,826,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,970. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

