30,579 Shares in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $123,921.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $565,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

