3,377 Shares in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

