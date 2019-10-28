3,915 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $19,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,521. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $14.43.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

