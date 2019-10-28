3DCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,475.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 74,697,398 coins and its circulating supply is 68,407,704 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

