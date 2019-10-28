4,073 Shares in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 121.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 178.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the last quarter.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

