4,949 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 80.1% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 25,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $164,557,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.