51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $81.58, 114,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 233,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in 51job by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of 51job by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

