$525.93 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post $525.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.91 million to $536.00 million. Rexnord posted sales of $524.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 53,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,885. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $34,374,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 110.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 534,335 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 390.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 490,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 337.6% in the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,347 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.