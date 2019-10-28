$528.66 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $528.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.68 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,626. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,836,705.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock worth $93,349,143.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 127,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,841 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

