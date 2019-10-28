803 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

