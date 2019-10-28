$88.00 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $88.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $83.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $344.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.67 million to $344.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $370.25 million, with estimates ranging from $368.34 million to $372.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.19 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $68,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $37,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,164 shares of company stock worth $122,154 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

