$950.88 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post $950.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. MRC Global posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MRC. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

MRC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,744. The stock has a market cap of $956.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 228,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

