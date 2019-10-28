$955.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $955.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.04 million to $993.20 million. Ventas reported sales of $923.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 530.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,670. Ventas has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

