AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.33. 6,845,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,400. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,351 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

