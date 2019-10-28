AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,736 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $96,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.