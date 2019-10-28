AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,400. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,077 shares of company stock worth $8,687,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.