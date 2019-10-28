AC3 Market Cap Reaches $619,368.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $619,368.00 and approximately $357.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AC3 has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

