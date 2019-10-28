Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.85. 93,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.98. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

