Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,939 shares of company stock worth $6,865,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

