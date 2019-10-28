Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 7,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Adelphi Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,269,000. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 56.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 752,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 272,328 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 555,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,552. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

