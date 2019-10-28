Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,976 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after purchasing an additional 777,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after purchasing an additional 659,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $6,514,549.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,858 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,522.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $92.84. 432,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

