Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 35,300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $446.00 price target (down from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.97.

NFLX stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.35. 369,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984,485. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.