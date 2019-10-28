Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $191.22. 14,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,857. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.