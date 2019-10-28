AdHive Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $147,038.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

