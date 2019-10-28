Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ADSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

